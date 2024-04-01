Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.42. 610,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

