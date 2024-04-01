Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.88. 2,213,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.34. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

