Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,462 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA increased its holdings in AT&T by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 16,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 1.3 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. 16,811,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,490,063. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.