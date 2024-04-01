Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 972 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TIP stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,035. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

