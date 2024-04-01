Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $38.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.57.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $42,391.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at $93,816,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $42,391.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

