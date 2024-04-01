Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

