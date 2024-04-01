SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLG. Evercore ISI lowered SL Green Realty from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.09.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of SLG stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,419,000 after acquiring an additional 315,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,378,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,372,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,562,000 after buying an additional 403,257 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after buying an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after buying an additional 400,373 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

