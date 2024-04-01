SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. B. Riley lifted their price target on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 33.31%. On average, research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 22,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,888,496.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 22,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,888,496.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,735,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,676,490.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

