SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.00

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 3857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SM Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

