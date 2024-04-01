Smartsheet (SMAR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR):

3/21/2024 – Smartsheet is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Smartsheet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2024 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Smartsheet is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 305,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.73. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,137 shares of company stock worth $1,425,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,200,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,188 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

