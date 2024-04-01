Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 19,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 33,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $756.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap One by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Snap One by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Snap One by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

