Snider Financial Group Buys 430 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.30. 5,433,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912,993. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $239.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average of $175.84.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

