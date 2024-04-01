Snider Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Snider Financial Group owned 0.08% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after buying an additional 114,465 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 416,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 675,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after purchasing an additional 285,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $55.23. 346,550 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

