Snider Financial Group Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Snider Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 857,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,813. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average is $91.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

