Snider Financial Group Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Snider Financial Group bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Water Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,127,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

AWK stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.94. 266,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

