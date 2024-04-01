Snider Financial Group Purchases 248 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,224. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.