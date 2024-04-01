Snider Financial Group Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.15. 178,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,253. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

