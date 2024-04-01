Snider Financial Group Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of VEEV traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.15. 178,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,253. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
