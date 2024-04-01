Snider Financial Group Raises Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Aspen Technology makes up approximately 1.7% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.87. 60,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.66. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -157.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

