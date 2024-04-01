SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 787,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,066. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

