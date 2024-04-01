SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.69. 1,724,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,465. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.