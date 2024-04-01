SNS Financial Group LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,029,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $395.37. 2,466,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.04 and a 200 day moving average of $365.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.