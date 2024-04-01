SNS Financial Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,467. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $110.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

