SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.91. 880,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

