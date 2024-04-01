SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $444.16. 28,101,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,706,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

