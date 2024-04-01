SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.49. 1,220,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

