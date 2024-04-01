SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.03. 441,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.25. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.