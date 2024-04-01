SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,482. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

