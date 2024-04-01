SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,331 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

