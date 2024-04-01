SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 7,599 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.53. 9,589,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,730,775. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

