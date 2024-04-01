SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 936 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.51. 700,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,942. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

