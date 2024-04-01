Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SQM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 331,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after buying an additional 831,423 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,712,000 after purchasing an additional 119,695 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after purchasing an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,773,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,387,000 after purchasing an additional 172,908 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

