Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Southern Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

