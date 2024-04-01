Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 72,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 109,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Up 17.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

