S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $483.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $483.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.33.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.89 on Monday, hitting $429.34. 689,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.85 and a 200 day moving average of $411.31. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $329.46 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

See Also

