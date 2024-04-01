SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.99

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 84478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after acquiring an additional 791,030 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 590,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,947,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

