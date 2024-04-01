SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $208.49 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $208.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average of $186.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

