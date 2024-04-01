SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ NZUS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.15. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,965. The stock has a market cap of $120.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of -1.10. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.
SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Cuts Dividend
SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.