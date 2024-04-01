SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.99

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

