SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.99

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.
SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.
SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF
About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF
The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Walt Disney’s Proxy Tug of War Pulls Shares to 52-Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.