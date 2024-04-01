SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.89

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 25963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

