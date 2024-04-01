Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,566 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.00. 21,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.