Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.28. The company had a trading volume of 118,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average of $167.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

