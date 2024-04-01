Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $33.49 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,778 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 10.2% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $33,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,007,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,498. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.