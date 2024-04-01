Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.15. 21,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

