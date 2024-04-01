Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $396.56. The stock had a trading volume of 61,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,726. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.01 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.