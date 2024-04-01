Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after buying an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $130.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,920. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

