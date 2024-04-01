Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 20,771 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,771 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.22. 30,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.