Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 2,481 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,087. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.