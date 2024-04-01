Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 31,328 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,328 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.99. 10,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

