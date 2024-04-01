Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes $659,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,616. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

