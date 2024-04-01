Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,667 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Splunk by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1,412.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK remained flat at $156.90 on Monday. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $156.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.36 and its 200 day moving average is $150.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

